Morgan Stanley Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $30.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,827. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

