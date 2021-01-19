AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) PT Raised to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price target upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of AVEO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,128. The firm has a market cap of $240.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

