AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) PT Raised to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price target upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Shares of AVEO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,128. The firm has a market cap of $240.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
