Stakenet (XSN) Price Tops $0.58

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $65.27 million and approximately $715,825.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00351993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00027777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003808 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.21 or 0.01448367 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,334,823 coins and its circulating supply is 112,334,402 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.