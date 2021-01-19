Rapids (RPD) Market Capitalization Hits $958,011.06

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 89.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Rapids has a total market cap of $958,011.06 and $1,134.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 86.5% higher against the dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019305 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

