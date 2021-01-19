UBS Group Analysts Give Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) a €17.00 Price Target

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) received a €17.00 ($20.00) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.54 ($19.46).

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) stock traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.46 ($18.19). 9,249,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($27.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.84.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

