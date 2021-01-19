POPCHAIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $275,087.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00063784 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

