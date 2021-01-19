Analyzing Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy -56.10% -16.24% -10.06%

Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seadrill Partners and Patterson-UTI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 5 12 1 0 1.78

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus target price of $4.03, suggesting a potential downside of 39.02%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seadrill Partners and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.50 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -6.67

Seadrill Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Seadrill Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On December 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners LLC, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a drilling fleet of 216 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, measurement-while-drilling, wireline steering tools, and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

