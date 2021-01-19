Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) vs. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Critical Survey

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semler Scientific and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioLife Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $32.44, indicating a potential downside of 19.17%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and BioLife Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $32.77 million 18.13 $15.08 million $1.88 47.17 BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 48.02 -$1.66 million $0.08 501.75

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 32.08% 67.38% 52.42% BioLife Solutions 12.67% 0.53% 0.43%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats BioLife Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

