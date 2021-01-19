Short Interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Expands By 20.3%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CCC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,462,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,069,000 after acquiring an additional 862,340 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 4.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 345,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 30.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,531,000 after acquiring an additional 987,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,484,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,999,000 after buying an additional 181,220 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,642,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

