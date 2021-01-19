IT Tech Packaging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,779 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,223% compared to the average volume of 210 call options.

Shares of NYSE ITP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 452,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,680. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IT Tech Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

