17,400 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400,764 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428,199 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

