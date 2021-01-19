Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3,029.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,200. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87.

