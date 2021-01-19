Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,965,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. 282,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

