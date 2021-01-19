Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.2% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,011.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,340. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $312.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

