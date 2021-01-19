Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.43. 20,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,363. The company has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of -184.54, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

