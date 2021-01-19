Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $5.77 Million in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 384,394 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

