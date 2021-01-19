Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of PLXS traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,074. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,064.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 28.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

