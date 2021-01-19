The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.04. 12,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,240. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in The Middleby by 306.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Middleby by 9.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

