Raymond James Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.24. 192,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,908. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.