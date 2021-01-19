SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Truist started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.11.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $12.88 on Tuesday, reaching $295.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.26 and a 200-day moving average of $239.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 258,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 120,165 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

