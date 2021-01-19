Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

LMNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,660. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

