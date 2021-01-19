Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE ATD.B traded down C$1.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$37.28. 3,570,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$30.40 and a 52-week high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.