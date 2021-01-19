Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EMR. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 60,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

