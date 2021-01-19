Citigroup Raises Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $47.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 30,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,610. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,188 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,865,000 after acquiring an additional 628,223 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

