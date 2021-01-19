HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Issues Earnings Results

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,740. The company has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.