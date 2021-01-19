Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Cut by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $8,775,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.40. 3,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.26 and its 200 day moving average is $317.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.