iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

