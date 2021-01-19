Horizon Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

