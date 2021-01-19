Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,498 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 322.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 209,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,335,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. 21,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,060. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.