Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.4% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

AAPL stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

