First United Bank Trust Sells 110 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First United Bank Trust lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.17. The stock had a trading volume of 103,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

