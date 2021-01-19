salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $216.16. 235,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

