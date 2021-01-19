First United Bank Trust Buys 8,871 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,410. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.