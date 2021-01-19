First United Bank Trust Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 92,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.