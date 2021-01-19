Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 30.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Mastercard by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Mastercard by 8.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,607,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,543,111,494.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,758 shares of company stock valued at $146,813,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Shares of MA traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $327.68. 105,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

