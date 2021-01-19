First United Bank Trust Acquires 4,148 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

