McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 122,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after buying an additional 157,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. 23,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.