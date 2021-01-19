First United Bank Trust Buys 410 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.28. 26,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,520. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

