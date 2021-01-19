Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,734 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 8.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Restaurant Brands International worth $51,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,082. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

