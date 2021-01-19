1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $520,327.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. 13,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 170,330 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 160,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

