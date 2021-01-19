Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 3.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,280. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

