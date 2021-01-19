Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

GHLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

GHLD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 29,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,170. Guild has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Duffy sold 4,900,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $68,750,816.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $4,029,051.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,363,657 shares in the company, valued at $33,162,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,731,131 shares of company stock worth $80,407,768 over the last three months.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

