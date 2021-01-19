Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 149.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 134,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.10, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

