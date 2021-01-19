Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,986,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,933.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSSF. Barclays raised shares of Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

ALSSF remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Alsea has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

