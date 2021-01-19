Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,986,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,933.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSSF. Barclays raised shares of Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

ALSSF remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Alsea has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

