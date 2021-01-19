Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. First Reliance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

About First Reliance Bancshares

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and deposit insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

