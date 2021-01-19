Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. First Reliance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
About First Reliance Bancshares
