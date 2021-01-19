ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 393,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,784,182. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

