Oppenheimer Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

ACAD stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 486,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,719 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

