STORE Capital Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.29 per share for the year.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 749.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

