Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IBEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.61 million and a PE ratio of 23.48. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

