Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

CTXS opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

